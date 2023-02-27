Shoalhaven International Women's Day committee to host a month full of wonderful events

The Shoalhaven International Women's Day [IWD] committee invites women to participate in a month of creative events in March.
A trivia night at Dunn Lewis Centre, Ulladulla on Friday March 4, starts a program packed full of activities.
The IWD committee, throughout the month the will also be hosting a writer's afternoon in Berry, meditation in the park in Nowra, a weaving workshop in Nowra and Huskisson will host a women's performance night,.
A dance night at Tomerong Hall on March 26, featuring the legendary Women's band Which Witch, will close the festivities.
It is sure to be an inspiring and entertaining month.
Everyone is welcome to the launch of the Shoalhaven IWD Art Exhibition, Horizons, at UOW Shoalhaven Campus on Friday March 10 6pm.
The Shoalhaven IWD committee assures all participants that these events will be COVID-19 safe, will adhere to the current NSW Health regulations and may be subject to change or cancellation.
Please go to the Shoalhaven International Women's Day Committee's website https://shoalhaveniwd.org for more details and information on dates, locations and how to be a part of a fun filled month
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.