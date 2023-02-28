The Terara Country Music Campout is galloping ahead this weekend, March 3-5. Catch talented Aussie country artists including George Farnham, Ken Chainsaw Lindsey, Owen Blundell, Vanessa Sanger, Robyn Norton, and many more. Or discover your new favourite untapped talent at the walk-up artist stage. This family-friendly and interactive music festival has fun for all ages, and campers will also get to enjoy a pristine site - volunteers have worked hard to ensure the festival grounds are looking their best. Campgrounds are already open for keen travellers, with fun activities on site. Just be sure to set up before the music properly starts on Thursday (March 2). Terara Country Music Campout runs from now until March 5.