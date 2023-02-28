South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

Get involved with the community: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
March 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Country Music

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Slashing spree across the Nowra CBD
No comments
Richard Mahony from Better Tyres in Nowra sets to work replacing a tyre on one of the vehicles targeted in the series of attacks. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Bull sharks seen in the Shoalhaven River
No comments
A screengrab of video showing a bullshark near the shore of the Shoalhaven River.
Libs promise free parking at Shoalhaven Hospital
No comments
Liberal Party candidate for South Coast, Luke Sikora, has promised free parking at Shoalhaven Hospital if the Coalition wins the state election. Picture supplied.
Huskisson community turns out in force to support people impacted by dementia
No comments
The gates at the start of the Huskisson Memory Walk and Jog. Picture suppled.
More national stories
They refuse to pay taxes or acknowledge Australian law, so who are 'sovereign citizens'?
No comments
Anti Vax mandate protest on the lawns of Australian Parliament House. Picture by Elesa Kurtz.
New app eases access after surge in demand for health records
No comments
The new my health app home screen. Picture supplied
Meet the Aussie nominees up for an Oscar
Sutherland Shire brothers-in-law, film editor Matt Villa and sound designer Wayne Pashley have been nominated for an Academy Award (Oscar) in separate categories. Picture by John Veage
Heavenly display dazzles Australian star-gazers
No comments