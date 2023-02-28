Country Music
Terara Campout
The Terara Country Music Campout is galloping ahead this weekend, March 3-5. Catch talented Aussie country artists including George Farnham, Ken Chainsaw Lindsey, Owen Blundell, Vanessa Sanger, Robyn Norton, and many more. Or discover your new favourite untapped talent at the walk-up artist stage. This family-friendly and interactive music festival has fun for all ages, and campers will also get to enjoy a pristine site - volunteers have worked hard to ensure the festival grounds are looking their best. Campgrounds are already open for keen travellers, with fun activities on site. Just be sure to set up before the music properly starts on Thursday (March 2). Terara Country Music Campout runs from now until March 5.
Latin Dance
Free street dancing
Latin street dancing is grooving its way into South Nowra. This Friday (March 3), keen social dancers and beginners alike can take to the pavement, for the second instalment of Latin Social Street Dancing. The regular social event is totally free, and welcomes everyone - even if you have two left feet. Simply bring comfortable shoes and a positive attitude to Earnest Arthur cafe (next door to Bunnings) at 7pm Friday.
IWD events
A month of celebration
The Shoalhaven International Women's Day [IWD] committee invites women to participate in a month of creative events in March. A trivia night at Dunn Lewis Centre, Ulladulla on Friday March 4, starts a program packed full of activities. on March 10, the Shoalhaven IWD Art Exhibition, Horizons, at UOW Shoalhaven Campus will have its official launch. Through March there will also be a writer's afternoon in Berry, meditation in the park in Nowra, a weaving workshop in Nowra, and a women's performance night in Huskisson. A dance at Tomerong Hall, featuring legendary Women's band Which Witch, will close festivities on March 26. Visit: www.shoalhaveniwd.org
Art Trail
Meet the local creatives
Take a peek at the creative process on the Currarong Art Trail. Currarong's artists are looking forward to welcoming you into their homes, studios and workspaces on the first Saturday of every month. Artists' spaces are open on March 4, 10am to 2pm. Before setting off, check the website to plan your trail journey.
Clean Up
With the Nippers
Bay and Basin Community Nippers are jumping in to action, to clean up their beloved beaches. On Sunday (March 5) the group is marking Clean Up Australia Day with a clean up at Nelsons Beach. After they've cared for their pristine beach, the Nippers will jump in the water to share their skills. Prospective new members are more than welcome - the club will happily sign newbies up for the 2023-24 season. For more Clean Up Australia Day action around the Shoalhaven, visit www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au
Zonta Awards
Int'l Women's Day
Zonta Club of Berry is celebrating local ladies' incredible contributions to the community this International Women's Day (March 10), at this inaugural Women of the Shoalhaven Awards. The glamorous black tie affair is part awards show and part fundraiser, to further the valuable work which Zonta does in the Shoalhaven and beyond. Tickets for the awards are nearly sold out. For more, visit www.zontaberry.com.au
This Month
Shoalhaven Entertainment
The Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre is kicking off its season with a host of Aussie talent. In March, catch Karin Schaupp and the Flinders Quartet for a showcase of classical guitar, and be dazzled by former Young Talent Time star Karen Knowles as she performs a morning matinee. For more, visit www.shoalhavenentertainment.com.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
