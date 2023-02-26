Liberals launch Sikora's campaign with hefty Princes Hwy promise

South Coast Register
Sikora officially launches campaign, promises dual capacity Princes Hwy south of Nowra

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated February 26 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 7:00pm
South Coast Liberal candidate Luke Sikora has officially launched his election campaign, surrounded by party faithful at an event in Sanctuary Point on Sunday (February 26).

Liberal candidate Luke Sikora officially launched his state election campaign at Sanctuary Point, surrounded by party faithful. Pictures by Jorja McDonnell.
