Liberals launch Sikora's campaign with hefty Princes Hwy promise

South Coast Liberal candidate Luke Sikora has officially launched his election campaign, surrounded by party faithful at an event in Sanctuary Point on Sunday (February 26).
Mr Sikora is angling to take over from retiring South Coast MP Shelley Hancock, who has remained a prominent figure on the campaign trail for the Libs.
Mrs Hancock was among other heavy hitters from the party - including NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman, Minister for Women's Safety Natalie Ward, and former Bega MP Andrew Constance - who joined the chorus to back their fresh, younger candidate.
At the launch, Mr Sikora offered a laundry list of roads and other infrastructure built by the current NSW Government as a cornerstone of the campaign for South Coast.
Though he also added a hefty promise of his own: a dual-carriage Princes Hwy from Nowra to Batemans Bay.
Mr Sikora peppered in the campaign commitment among other major works already slated for the South Coast by the current NSW Government.
"Whether it's the Hawken Rd to Sussex Inlet Rd, or the Milton-Ulladulla Bypass, we are continuing our work on the Princes Highway," he said.
"I as your local member will ensure that we have dual capacity from Nowra all the way through the Batemans Bay delivered within the next 10 years."
There are 27 days to go until the NSW state election.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
