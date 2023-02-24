Tobacco craving leads to break-in

A man so desperate for a cigarette he broke into a Nowra home earlier this month has been sentenced to a 12-month intensive corrections order, likened to jail in the community.
Jesse Hartnett, 33, of Warramunga Street, Nowra, pleaded guilty in Nowra Local Court to breaking into the house in Burradoo Crescent on February 8.
Defence solicitor Kennedy Alt told the court on February 21 that Hartnett had been going through a particularly stressful time due to family problems, and needed a cigarette when he walked past a house and saw tobacco in the window.
Police evidence to the court said Hartnett took a fly screen off a bathroom window and broke into the house, ripping a towel rail from a wall in the process, before taking the tobacco and cigarette papers. Police called to investigate found Hartnett's fingerprints inside the bathroom, and arrested him a short time later.
Ms Alt told the court the incident was out of character for Hartnett, who volunteered in a range of community programs.
She said he wanted to be a positive role model for his daughter, and was capable of being a contributing member of society.
Magistrate Lisa Viney said breaking into a home was a serious offence, regardless of the reasons and value of items taken.
She ordered Hartnett to abstain from drugs and alcohol as part of the intensive corrections order.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
