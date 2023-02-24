Nowra man jailed over pub fight

A Nowra man has been jailed for 16 months over a vicious attack on a man in a hotel last December.
Josiah King, 22, of Old Southern Road, was ordered to serve a minimum of nine months after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company when he faced Nowra Local Court on February 21.
A police statement to the court said King was part of a group that attacked a man in a hotel on December 9, dragging him to the ground before punching and kicking him repeatedly.
The statement said the attack continued even after one of King's friends tried to intervene. However when King finally walked away he was seen on CCTV checking his hand and stretching out his fingers, before he took off his shirt and wrapped it around his face.
The police statement said he then picked up a bar table and threw it at the victim, hitting him.
Magistrate Lisa Viney said the attack was so severe it left the victim laying motionless on the ground, and bystanders feared he was dead.
READ MORE:
"These facts are an example of inflicting violence with multiple co-offenders in a public place," Ms Viney noted.
She said King was serving both a community corrections order and intensive corrections order for matters of violence at the time of the incident.
"Your record shows a propensity for violence," Ms Viney said.
Defence solicitor Emma Harrison said King had been abusing drugs and alcohol from a young age, but had been in custody since January 8 and in that time had been working on his substance abuse issues.
And she presented a chaplaincy report from the jail saying King had been a positive influence on other inmates during his time in custody.
However Ms Viney said she had no option but to jail King.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.