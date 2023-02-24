Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has visited the Kiama and South Coast electorates, but came up empty on the issue of promises for the region.
Mr Albanese visited Callala Bay to spruik his funding package of $40 million to upgrade local roads, which was made in the lead-up to last year's election to match a pledge already made by the Coalition.
Yet he was quick to defend re-announcing a promise made 10 months ago.
"It's actually delivering it," he said.
"What we did was make announcements before an election, and after an election we deliver it.
"That is what good governments look like."
However Mr Albanese provided more detail on how the $40 million is to be spent on local projects.
That include $14 million to upgrade Culburra Road, $8 million to rebuild Forest Road east of the Princes Highway, $6 million for Callala Bay Road, $5 million for Callala Beach Road, $5 million for the Worrigee intersection and $2 million for the Callala Bay intersection.
"Together this $40 million package will make an enormous difference to road safety," Mr Albanese said.
Mr Albanese was accompanied during the visit by NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips and local Labor candidates Katelin McInerney and Liza Butler.
But the detail has not spared Mr Albanese from widespread criticism over the re-announcement, with the Liberal Party's South Coast candidate, Luke Sikora, saying the Federal Government not yet providing any of the promised funding.
"To date, not one dollar has made it into Shoalhaven City Council's bank account," he said.
"Both the Mayor and the Chief Executive Officer of Shoalhaven City Council have confirmed that not one dollar from the Federal Labor Government has been received to fix local roads, so rather than recycle a 10-month old commitment, Labor needs to pay up and deliver, not try to seek cheap political points four weeks before a State Election.
"It is disappointing the NSW Labor Leader continues to come to town with nothing new to offer, and not one dollar to fix our local roads," Mr Sikora said.
State Member for Kiama Gareth Ward said the visit promised nothing for his electorate, with the only contribution from Mr Albanese coming when he bought a cup of coffee from one of the shops.
"Call me ambitious, but I would hope the Prime Minister would offer more than that when visiting my electorate," Mr Ward said.
Former NSW Transport Minister and Liberal candidate for Gilmore at the last election, Andrew Constance, hit out at the "lack of urgency" to upgrade dangerous roads.
"This work should have been contracted out last year," he said.
"This is a major safety issue with lives at stake when the roads are left in the state that they are."
Mr Constance was the first to announce a $40 million funding package for Shoalhaven Council early in the campaign for the last Federal Election.
He said eight roads were identified by Shoalhaven Council as needing replacing, but two - The Wool Road and St Georges Basin Road, had dropped off the list released by the Prime Minister.
"To just re-heat money has just slowed the process down by another 12 months," Mr Constance said.
"The Shoalhaven has some of the worst local roads in the country, and I'm just gobsmacked that the federal member would bring her boss here to pretend that this is delivery, when all it is is the repeat of a promise made 10 months ago."
Journalist with the South Coast Register
