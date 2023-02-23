A Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) member will appear in court today charged with firearms offences.
As part of ongoing proactive taskings to prevent and disrupt the activities of criminal networks, officers from Raptor South attended a home in Sanctuary Point on February 23.
A Firearms Prohibition Order and Weapons Prohibition Order were served on one of the occupants - a 47-year-old man.
During the execution of the orders, officers seized a replica firearm, prohibited drugs and knuckledusters.
The items will undergo further examination.
The man was arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station, where he was charged with possess unauthorised pistol, possess or use a prohibited weapon with permit and not keep firearm safely-pistol.
He was refused bail to appear before Nowra Local Court today (February 24).
