One little kid is part of a big milestone at Bomaderry Aquatic Centre.
Theodore Williams is officially the 1000th student enrolled at the centre's swim school.
Now that he is all signed up, young Theodore will be on his way to learning skills that could one day save a life, according to instructors.
"Swimming lessons are vital as they're designed to help your children learn lifesaving skills and healthy habits that they'll carry through their lives," aquatic education coordinator Shaye Cruikshank said.
"With a focus on fun and active learning, our program is designed to provide children and parents with confidence around water and help support safe water play.
"Swimming is also a great source of fitness, and our program assists with the early development of key physical skills, including hand-eye coordination.
"Lessons cater for all swimming abilities from 6 months through to adults and are delivered by passionate, industry qualified instructors."
Bomaderry Aquatic Centre is run by Shoalhaven Swim/Sport/Fitness - part of Shoalhaven City Council.
