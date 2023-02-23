Police seeking information on alleged road rage, Worrigee

Nowra Police are urging the public to share any information they may have, about an alleged road rage incident at Worrigee.
On Sunday (February 19) about 8.40pm, officers of the South Coast Police District were called to Killara Rd following reports of an alleged road rage incident.
Police were told two girls, aged 16 and 17, were approached by a man not known to them, who was travelling in a white utility, which allegedly almost struck them.
The incident is alleged to have taken place near a roundabout on Old Southern Road and Isa Road, Worrigee, about 7.20pm Sunday (February 19).
The driver is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 40 and 50 years old, of large build, and bald.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist police is urged to contact Nowra Police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
