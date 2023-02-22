Nowra will soon get its own farmers' market.
Bomo Bulk owner Jessica Bromley is behind the idea to establish a farmers' market in Nowra's Jellybean Park every Thursday afternoon.
And Shoalhaven Council has come on board, supplying funding to cover printing, advertising and other costs for the next three years.
Ms Bromley hopes to start the markets in the first week of April, and she's enlisted the help of people already involved in running markets in Kiama and Berry to help reach out to the region's primary producers.
She's even talking of having food trucks and musicians attend, and says council is looking at beautifying the area with things including fairy lights in the trees and upgraded street furniture.
She said council had also given approval for the market to use a small part of the adjacent car park.
"I've got all these awesome dots that are connecting," Ms Bromley said.
She was confident the markets would attract plenty of people interested in buying the freshest possible produce directly from farmers.
"I think there's a big call within our community for this sort of thing - for getting organic food that is fresher and higher quality."
Ms Bromley said there was plenty of discussion with council about the frequency of markets, and she was certain it needed to be often enough to fit in with people doing their weekly grocery shopping.
"If you want to change people's shopping behaviour to focus on fresh food, it has to be each week," she said.
The Shoalhaven Business Chamber has thrown its support behind the farmers' market goal, with president Jemma Tribe saying it fit in with plans to make the Nowra CBD a more welcoming and lively place.
"It's kind of a win-win, bringing more people into the CBD while supporting our smaller producers," she said.
