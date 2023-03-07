Yuin elder Deidre Martin is a veteran Aboriginal cultural tour guide who runs tours and school programs for NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
She is the daughter of Elizabeth Scott (Wiradjuri) and Keith Stewart.
Her father was an accomplished artist and one of the people who fought for the hand back of the culturally significant sites of Gulaga and Mumbulla Mountain in the Far South Coast.
Ms Martin therefore had very good mentors in her father and uncles to learn her culture.
READ ALSO:
Ms Martin grew up in the south-eastern Sydney suburb of La Perouse.
After marrying Wayne Martin they moved quite a lot, living in Ipswich, Darwin and Dubbo.
They worked with Aboriginal hostels as house parents, with her husband the manager and Ms Martin helping out as well as bringing up their children.
After around four years in Dubbo, they returned to Sydney.
It was only when they moved again, to Jervis Bay, that Ms Martin started teaching her culture.
Ms Martin's son-in-law had a cousin who worked as a cultural tour guide for NPWS.
She visited Ms Martin's home to ask if her son played the didgeridoo.
Ms Martin had just finished a basket weaving course and asked if the NPWS would be interested in her.
She has been working with NPWS since 2000, taking small groups of people through the national parks of Jervis Bay and running cultural education programs at schools.
Ms Martin particularly enjoys working at primary schools where she compares the very sour native currant, packed with Vitamin C, with sugar-loaded warhead lollies.
"They like the native currant better," she said.
Ms Martin has seen interest and appreciation of her culture grow over the years and most tours she conducts over the holiday period are booked out.
She can see the effect her tours have on people.
In one group of Year 8 students, a boy was unhappy joining the tour and made offensive remarks.
Ms Martin's boss went to berate him but Ms Martin said "that is not the way to educate them. We ignore that".
"At the end of the day that boy was the last to leave, he wanted to stay.
"He learnt a lot that day," Ms Martin said.
Ms Martin's own cultural tourism business Bugiya Naway Buridja which roughly translates as the past, now and the future, was part of the Connect to Country program of First Nations experiences that was developed by Narooma's Southbound Escapes and funded by the NSW government and Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.