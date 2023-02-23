Ever since Curtis Trkulja jumped on a bike at the age of five, it was love at first pedal.
The now 17-year-old has blossomed into of the NSW's best cycling talents, with 2023 fixing to be a big year for the Gerringong athlete as he looks to further cement his name in the racing world.
Trkulja who rides locally for the Nowra Velo Club, got his first taste of cycling when he visited the Unanderra Velodrome on a racing night when he was younger.
"I just remember how cool it was to see such a large number of people racing at a fast pace," Trkulja said.
"It was so foreign at the time but I was hooked on trying to go quick and feel that rush."
"Next thing I knew I was out there racing and riding the track myself and I haven't looked back since."
This morning (Thursday, February 23) Trkulja got the call that he had been selected to represent NSW at the Australian championships at the Anna Meares velodrome in Brisbane next month.
Trkulja will be competing in three to four different events at the championships.
The young rider said the highlight of the last 12 months was his performance in the track season, as a result of him going in with very little specific training.
"I went into all of my track races without any specific training, using the races as training for some major road events," he said.
Despite this Trkulja would end up going to the Track National Championships in Brisbane where he would put forth a strong performance.
He collected a bronze medal in the U19 National Points Race Championship and came fifth in the under 19 Individual Pursuit.
"Going in without any preparation or stress, I just went out on the track and had fun, surprisingly it worked out well," he said.
Trkulja said his development in the past 12 months is in big part thanks to the ongoing support from his coach, Mick Kejda, Nowra Velo Club, the Illawarra Academy of Sport, NSW Institute of Sport and his parents.
"Elite sports can be pretty selfish, so having such a good support network behind me has really boosted my performances and development in both racing and training these past 12 months," he said.
Trkulja said there is many aspects to racing that is misunderstood by the general public, with the sport requiring the athlete to be incredibly focused on many different things.
"One of the most misunderstood aspects is the tactical side of the sport," Trkulja said.
"Everyone is always looking at the peloton during a race and saying "gee they're just riding a bike, how hard can it be?" but when you're actually racing it's a completely different world."
"There's so many things to be aware of in a race, it's a lot more than just pedalling around."
Cycling can be absolutely gruelling with the mental aspect to the sport being one of the hardest to master.
Trkulja said in cycling it all comes down to who can hurt the most.
"I always like to think it's 90 per cent in the head and 10 per cent in the legs," he said.
"You can be feeling terrible five minutes into a race, but if you want it bad enough it's pretty crazy how deep of a hole you can dig yourself to attack for a race winning move, or just to hold the wheel when the pace is on."
He said that it's returning from injury or illness that he sees as the biggest mental battles that he faces within his sport.
Coming back and not being able to put up the same numbers he had been able to do a week prior he said is something that really messes with his head.
"However, I always remind myself of my goals and just put faith in my training program, knowing I'll return to fitness eventually, it's just a struggle for the first week or two to get back on a bike," he said.
Trkulja is aiming to turn professional in the coming years and hopes that this season will only continue to set him on the right path towards his professional dream.
In the short term, Trkulja is focused on the participating in the Junior World Championships for both road and velodrome.
"Hopefully I can pull out something special and make selection in the coming months."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
