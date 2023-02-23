Mollymook Beach women raise grade five pennant flag

The Mollymook Beach women have been presented with the grade five pennant flag at the most recent bowls raising ceremony.
Honorary Secretary Kerrie Jarvis welcomed the ladies from which they all proceeded to the bowling green to raise the number five flag with the proud winning ladies led by skipper Lyn Youren.
South Coast district president Linda Alexander and secretary Helen Hasting were "honoured" to come to help make the event such a special occasion.
The Sussex Inlet R.S.L side that were runners up also received their certificates.
A presentation of cake and a luncheon was held after the ceremony.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
