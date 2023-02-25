Several weeks in jail has been a wake-up call for a Nowra man and his issues with alcohol, Nowra Local Court has been told.
Defence solicitor Hannah Dreher told the court on February 21 that Justin Locke had been behind bars since before Christmas.
And that being away from his partner and three children at such an important time had helped Locke confront issues relating to his alcohol usage, Ms Dreher said.
Locke, 32, of Young Avenue, Nowra, faced the court pleading guilty to intimidation and larceny.
A police statement to the court said Locke walked up to a front gate in Kalandar Street, Nowra, on December 20, but as he approached a neighbour sitting on her front deck said the gate was broken and would not open.
After kicking the gate several times Locke walked into the neighbour's yard.
He was asked to leave, but as he left he said to the woman, "Come here and I'll smash you", and "I'll smash your house and I'll smash you", according to police.
She hid inside the home and called police, who arrested Locke a short distance away.
Ms Dreher told the court Locks was "drunk and belligerent" at the time, with alcohol playing "a significant factor" in his offending.
She said Locke had been in custody since then, and had shown "an advanced engagement into the factors contributing to his offending".
Magistrate Lisa Viney said a positive sentence assessment report showed Locke had good insight into his behaviour, and was willing to engage with services to deal with his issues.
She ordered Locke to complete 150 hours of community service as part of an 18 month community corrections order.
She also fined him $500 for stealing a $21 bottle of wine from a Nowra liquor store on August 22.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.