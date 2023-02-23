Presbyterian Ladies College Pipers and Drums to join Brigadoon

The Presbyterian Ladies College Pipers and Drums, Sydney will join Brigadoon for the first time this year.
The President and Committee of the Bundanoon Highland Gathering are delighted to welcome the young women.
"It will be a wonderful experience for these young ladies," they said.
"Please give them all your support as they participate in the Street Parade, Opening and Closing Ceremonies.
They will also provide entertainment with their own individual performance during the day
Presbyterian Ladies College, Sydney is an independent girl's school in Croydon.
This year it celebrates 135 years since it was founded.
The PLC Sydney Pipes and Drums were formed in 2005. The 25 member band is an impressive and integral part of many of the school's events and external functions.
In 2022, their public performances included HRH Princess Anne's welcome into the Sydney Royal Yacht Squadron, the Sydney Royal Easter Show and the Berry Celtic Festival.
At the PLC Sydney Tattoo last year, after an entertaining display on the school's sports field, they accompanied renowned trumpeter, James Morrison, on stage to great acclaim.
All the girls work very hard and are continually improving their skills and techniques, gaining in strength every year.
The Drum Major is Caitlyn Walker (Year 10), the Pipe Major Jasmine Chee (Year 11) and Drum Sergeant Elizabeth Tran (Year 10).
