Meet your 2023 Stars of Nowra

12 local personalities are getting their crash course in dance, ahead of this year's Stars of Nowra.
The fundraising event for Cancer Council is entering its seventh year, and organisers are expecting the gala to be a hit
Off the back of sell-out 2022 Stars evening, Cancer Council community fundraising coordinator Sari Boschiero is expecting yet another night of glitz and glam, and plenty of smiles along the way.
"It is such a fun and entertaining way for likeminded business people to come together and show their support of people affected by cancer," she said.
"The courageous 'Stars' will step out of their comfort zone and put on a night of fun and entertainment, while raising funds for their local community".
Over the next 12 weeks, the community members-turned-Stars will learn from local dance teachers.
They will take to the stage in May for the charity spectacular.
This year's Stars of Nowra are:
Colleen Allan, of South Coast First Aid, told the Register that she was still in shock about being on the lineup.
Though she believes it is a great chance to step outside her comfort zone.
A big fan of Stars, Ms Allan is both nervous and excited to hit the floor with dance instructor Grace Cook.
"Right now, I guess I'm 'nerv-cited'. I haven't quite got the confidence side of things, but that will come with Grace's guidance," she said.
The pair haven't revealed their plans for the performance yet, opting to keep their dance a secret to surprise the audience in May.
The 12 Stars will learn from the experts at the Shoalhaven's many dance schools: Your Talent Team, KC Dance Company, SCIPA School of Dance, DanceWorks South Coast, Classical Ballet by Gabriella, thePROJECT by Ebony Austin, Be You Ballroom, and Shoalhaven Cheer Academy.
Stars of Nowra will be in its seventh year in 2023, and to date has raised over $800,000 for Cancer Council.
Their last event was the biggest year yet with a sold-out event and over $310,000 raised.
Funds raised provide cancer patients and their families in the Shoalhaven with cancer support and information services such as Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre Accommodation, transport to treatment, 13 11 20 support line, cancer prevention programs, local advocacy, cancer research and offer access to free financial, legal and emotional support.
In the past year alone, Cancer Council has helped 129 Shoalhaven locals get to their cancer treatment, making 1632 journeys with their transport to treatment service.
Each Star will be fundraising for Cancer Council in the lead up to the Stars of Nowra gala.
Find their fundraising pages at the Stars of Nowra website.
Tickets for the event go on sale Monday (February 27), also via the site.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
