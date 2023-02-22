After the late cancellation of the event in 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the South Coast Beef committee (SCB) is proud to announce that the 2023 School Steer Spectacular is going ahead this year.
This year's event will be conducted in the newly completed and refurbished cattle facilities at Nowra Showground from Tuesday May 2 to Saturday May 6.
This annual event, in previous years, was heavily contested and won by both local Shoalhaven schools, as well as schools from as far afield as Yass.
The interest among the schools is strong and initially the SCB received the highest ever interest, with 25 schools registering to attend.
However, some school have withdrawn and at this stage 17 schools are confirmed starters.
Most schools have two steers, while others have taken advantage of the extra capacity and entered three or four.
With each school having about 50 students participate in the program, the South Coast Beef Committee [SCB] expects to see around 900 students engaged in the competition, with many more gaining exposure to the cattle at their school.
"We expect approximately 35 steers to be in the competition from the schools," a SCB spokesperson said.
"This year to make things interesting, we have also opened a new commercial steers section to SCB members with steers being unled and judged in dedicated pens."
The South Coast Beef Committee members and several volunteers have been busy collecting steers from local growers, plus the feed supplied by Manildra, delivering both to the competing schools.
The students will make sure steers are fed, groomed and trained to be lead on a halter, finally being presented for judging in the show ring on May 2.
Once the steers are delivered, the competition begins.
With the steers organised for the schools, the committee is busy preparing for the event in May.
For our event, we are seeking assistance with both bedding and sponsorship.
"We require bedding for the stalls, and typically we need approximately 60 small bales of straw or equivalent in sawdust. This is needed for the students to prepare and present in the showground stalls," the SCB spokesperson said.
"Some of our regular sponsors have come onboard, however we are short of funds to run this year's event. We would like to hear from businesses, who would be interested in promoting themselves as supporters of this event.
If anyone can assist us with bedding or sponsorship, please contact Rob or David on 0467 767 375
The event provides school students in South East NSW with an opportunity to develop their skills, knowledge and understanding of the beef industry through involvement in a hoof and hook competition that may provide them a pathway into a career in agriculture.
Participating schools prepare steers provided by local beef producers to compete for awards based on the merits of the live steers, the carcasses, and the knowledge and skills gained by the students throughout the project.
This year the spectacular will also include commercial cattle classes.
This will enable beef producers to enter their own cattle to assess their herd breeding and management programs.
Website : https://southcoastbeef.asn.au/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/SouthCoastBeefPA
Steer Spectacular specific Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/groups/826751307675624
