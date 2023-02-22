Junior Tigers roar back into action in round one of Barrengarry Basketball

It was a strong first round for the junior Shoalhaven Tigers sides in round one of the 2023 Barrengarry Basketball conference.
A number of players and teams stood out in the opening round of matches leaving positive impressions of the potential of the local sides for the upcoming season.
In this weekly rundown, we'll recap the performances of all junior games from the past weekend.
It was a strong weekend for the U18 Tigers Black side, playing three matches, two of which they were victorious.
They began the day with a dominating 55-31 win over Kiama.
In a balanced team scoring effort, that saw eight of the nine players in the scoring column, Mitchell Parrott led the charge with 15 points and two made three pointers.
The boys backed it up in their next game defeating Wollondilly 48-35, Parrott again led the charge with 16 points and four three pointers.
The side would lose their last game of the day however being bested by Milton-Ulladulla 52-41, Parrott (8 points) and James Speer (7 points) were the Tigers leading scorers.
The U18 Tigers Gold side were in prime condition across all three of their weekend fixtures going 3-0 to start their season campaign on a strong note.
Their weekend run began with a toppling of Merimbula 43-34, Oliver Driscoll and Harry Petre led the way with 11 points each.
The Tigers really let the rest of the league know they mean business, detonating against Moss Vale 75-22.
Six different Tigers scored in double figures, Azriel McMillan (12 points), Tighe Fordham (12 points), Lucas Evison (11 points), Harry Petre (10 points), Gaveen De Silva (10 points), Keegan Feehan (10 points).
They capped off their superb weekend run with another strong, this time against Wollondilly winning 62-39. McMillan and Petre were the key players with 14 points and 12 points respectively.
The Tigers U16 Girls have looked absolutely dominant to start their 2023 season, securing two massive wins in the first round.
They first smashed Merimbula 50-27, Kate Speer and Zali Morris both had massive games, scoring 21 and 20 respectively.
In their other game of the weekend, they obliterated Wollondilly, winning 67-15. Morris again had a huge game with 20 points, while Speer and Bridget Coleman both put forward strong performances with 11 and 10 points respectively.
Is it too early to say the championship is a lock?
Unfortunately it was a tough weekend for the U16 Tigers Boys as they lost all three of their matches, but with it being the first round there is still plenty of time for the side to bounce back.
In their first game of the weekend the Tigers lost a narrow fight 31-38 against Moss Vale White. Ethan Nikolovski scored a team high nine points.
In their second match Sutherland came ready to play and quickly built up a lead against the Tigers. The final score read 37-19 with Nikolovski again leading the team with eight points.
There last game of the weekend was again against Moss Vale, this time the Green team, unfortunately this would also be a loss with the scoreboard reading 46-28 Moss Vale's way. Nikolovski and Marcus Francis both played well though scoring 15 and 11 respectively.
Like the U16 Girls, the U14 Girls were nothing short of outstanding in their opening round weekend.
Winning all three of their matchups, the girls began the day by taking down Merimbula 34-22 with Lexy Mcrae-Brumfield leading the charge with 18 points.
The girls then flexed their muscles against Batemans Bay winning 55-23. Mcrae-Brumfield again had a huge game with 21 points, while Scarlett Waldmann and Tessa Volpatti also had strong outings with 13 and 10 points respectively.
In their last match the Tigers crushed Wollondilly 62-29, Waldmann had a huge 20 points, while Volpatti sat right behind at 17 points, Mcrae-Brumfield capped of the trio's killer weekend by scoring 12.
It was a tough but promising weekend for the U12 Tigers Boys. While they lost both of their games, there's lots to be excited about for the young ballers future.
They narrowly lost their first match of the weekend against Merimbula, 24-30. Taten Elliott had a strong outing with 10 points.
The young Tigers followed it up with another tough loss against Illawarra, losing 29-22. Ryan Donaldson secured six points in the match.
While it wasn't what they had hoped, there is much promise in the young Tigers to turn it around the rest of the season.
The U12 Girls also had an up and down weekend, winning one of their three matches.
It started off very tough for the side losing 41-6 against Moss Vale, however they kept their head high and responded with a 14-6 win over Wollondilly. Isobel Campbell led the charge with 10 points.
In their final game they would go down 12-28 against Illawarra, Campbell and Kenzie Marshall carried their side with six points each.
Next round will take place on March 5.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
