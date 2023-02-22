The Shimano Husky Triathlon Festival will be celebrating its 18th year as one of the country's premier triathlon events this weekend, but this time with an added cause.
The event is marked as a "staple on all triathletes' calendars" according to event organiser Elite Energy.
The festival will see an influx of close to 5000 participants making their way to Huskisson for the three-day festival along with spectators and family members.
In this year's installment Elite Energy has developed a new 'Night Run' this Friday night, with the proceeds generated from entry fees being donated to not for profit Noah's Inclusion Services.
The new Night Run (walk, or jog) event is designed to be family friendly and encourage families and kids to enjoy the atmosphere of the event.
There will be turnaround points along the route, so participants have the option of choosing their distance, with the longest distance being 5km.
Elite Energy's Marketing Consultant Hew Colless said, "Noah's was and is our first preference as we see an alignment with the objective of the evening and the great work Noah's does with inclusive services for the Shoalhaven community."
Entry fees for the night run are $5 and is at 7:30pm on Friday February 24.
In addition to the namesake triathlons on the Saturday (February 24) and Sunday (February 25), ocean swims and fun runs - Elite Energy have also announced a variety of community participation events from Thursday February 23 onwards.
One of the most anticipated including a free 5km social run with World Triathlon Champion Craig "Crowie" Alexander, starting at Jervis Bay Brewery.
Another highlighted event is free sunset yoga at 7pm on Thursday and free Friday sunrise (6.30am) yoga with Carla Versitano of South Coast Soul Yoga Vincentia.
Friday also sees a free morning swim clinic also with Crowie at Shark Net Beach.
The flagship Ultimate distance triathlon and Aquabike (swim/bike) are both the 2023 Australian Age Group Championships and World Qualifying Events for the World Multisport Championships in Townsville 2024.
For those avid triathlon fans, the event will host 31 professional triathletes from across Australia and abroad competing in the Ultimate distance triathlon on Sunday morning.
Notably Tim Van Berkel (PTO Ranked #66) and Ellie Salthouse (PTO Ranked #24), plus local favourites Mitchell Cunningham (Kiama Triathlon Club, PTO Ranked #141) and Matt Lewis (Jervis Bay Triathlon Club, PTO Ranked #217) will all be competing on the day.
For more information on the new Husky Night Run, visit bit.ly/huskynightrun.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
