Barron's on a mission to teach Nowra to meditate

Barron Hanson is on a mission to teach Nowra to meditate.
And he is starting by trying to get just one per cent of Nowra's population to take part in meditation classes in a project he has dubbed Be Here Nowra - a play on the title of the ground-breaking 1970s book by Ram Dass, Be Here Now.
A former Nowra Public and Nowra High School student, Mr Hanson started exploring meditation while living and working in New York.
"It's a pretty intense place to live, compared to Nowra, and I found vedic mediation as something that really helped me to balance my energy and intensity there, and got me away from the hustle and bustle and intensity that is life in New York City," he said.
"It was really profound for me, and was one of those things that as soon as I started it, it was like 'This is exactly what I was looking for'."
It was so profound that Mr Hanson started studying and soon qualified as a teacher.
He was in New York running a clothing business and also making short films, which progressed to making documentaries.
And he wants to turn his Nowra meditation classes into a documentary.
"What we're really trying to show is how a wellness intervention can be implemented in a regional town," Mr Hanson said.
"We don't need any more mediation teachers in New York City or Los Angeles or Byron Bay, but there's places like Nowra that are in need of it, hence why I decided to come here - but also to make a film to show people it can be done in small towns."
He said meditation was all about mindfulness.
"It's a simple mental technique, and we don't tell people how to behave, we don't tell people that this way or that way is right or wrong, but what happens when you become more mindful or more aware is that you start making better choices naturally," Mr Hanson said.
He is introducing people to meditation's principles and practicalities through four-day courses aimed at building a habit of meditation and mindfulness.
Beyond the short course there are group meditations held on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings, which offer "a deeper experience".
Mr Hanson recently returned from experiencing the benefits of group meditations with his peers at a vedic meditation teacher conference in India, which focused on how the teachers wewe serving their various communities.
"It was a lot of learning for me there," he said.
The conference included a visit to the now abandoned ashram once run by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, made famous when it was visited by The Beatles who used it to write much of the renowned White Album.
Full details of the vedic meditation courses are available on the Be Here Nowra Facebook page.
