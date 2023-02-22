Nowra and Ulladulla Libraries welcome award-winning author and performer in March Advertising Feature

Nowra and Ulladulla Libraries are excited to welcome award winning author and performer, Bill 'Swampy' Marsh to speak this March.

Over his 70 years' experience of life in Australia, Bill has built a plethora of content for his many books. He has also travelled the country, spending two to three months away each year, collecting stories from rural communities. He has written books containing true stories and experiences from outback workers such as nurses, paramedics, funeral directors, police and teachers.

To compliment his huge collection of books, Bill is also a singer and has entertained all over the country. He has performed his songs and stories from outback places such as Mount Dare, which has a population of 10, down the Birdsville Track with the Great Australian Cattle Drive, on the Ghan as part of the Great Southern Rail's ANZAC Tribute Journey and at the Transport Hall of Dame gala dinner at Alice Springs with Slim Dusty.

Bill 'Swampy' Marsh has a deep affection and respect for the people living in the Australian Bush and he's spent more than 20 years travelling to every corner of the country's wide brown land, talking to people from all walks of life, collecting their memories and stories.



"Bill Marsh sings his songs and tells his stories in a true Australian voice. Here we feel like friends sitting around a campfire, sharing some of life's most memorable experiences." - David Harris, reviewer and writer.

The libraries invite you to sit back, relax, and enjoy Bill's stories and songs. Presented with a touch of magic, a dollop of dry Australian humour, and a splash of fun.

Nowra Library - Friday, March 24 at 11am.

Ulladulla Library - Monday, March 27 at 2pm.

Bill will have his books for sale on the day for $20 each (cash only).