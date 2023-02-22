The Shoalhaven Mariners battled against the Dapto Chiefs in round 14 of the junior baseball season last weekend.
It was a tough outing for the Zooka Mariners and U14 Mariners who fell to a potent attack by the Chiefs.
For the Mariners there were still many positives to take away from the game with the development of the young guns continuing to pay dividends for the future of the club.
The U10 Zooka Mariners headed into the weekend fixture on a winning streak hoping to extend it against a tough Chiefs squad.
They started off the first innings with the bat but were slow to start as they were unable to convert any runs.
The Chiefs were in the same boat with their time at bat and also failed to score.
The top of the second innings saw the Mariners improve their batting with hits by Cade Armstrong and Nixon Clark both getting on base, but again the Mariners were unable to capitalise and did not score.
The Mariners third innings was a showcase for a number of great swings, which proved a good indicator for the future of the growing baseballers. The Chiefs again loaded bases but were unable to run anything home.
In the fifth and final innings a late rally saw the Mariners attempt to hit their way out of the hole they found themselves in.
Time was however not on their side.
Due to the odd innings, scores went back to the fourth innings total which saw Chiefs beat the Mariners 5 runs to nil, ending the Mariners winning streak.
The young Mariners team this week was made up of Olivia Hobday, Issac Dunphy Nixon Clark, Pharah Little, Cale Armstrong, Hunter Little, Ethan Goff and Lachlan Herne.
The U14 Mariners showcased some of their best play of the season against the Chiefs but would ultimately lose what was a tough match.
They also started the game off batting, with Cooper Douglas getting on base early.
Douglas then was able to get to home base for the first run of the game thanks to his quick running and smart choices.
Tristan Goff had a strong day on the pitching mound with the young player striking out his first opponent of the day.
Goff then followed things up with a tough catch on the mound to get the second player out in the innings.
The second innings saw Chiefs pitching slow down to allow a few players on base to gain three runs over home plate.
The Chiefs would make up for it in batting however as they took advantage of a few mental lapses by the Mariners, bringing in a total of five runs.
The third and final innings saw Goff have a huge hit down the first base line to start the innings off for a comeback.
The Mariners tacked on another three runs to Chiefs one but it unfortunately wasn't enough as they'd lose 11-7.
Pitching duties were shared between Tristan Goff and Charles Williams. Catching the whole game was Cooper Douglas.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
