A Gerringong development has been approved despite strong community opposition.
The four-storey mixed-used development in Blackwood Street went before Kiama Municipal Council on Tuesday night due to the high number of objections.
The proposed development - next to Gerringong Plaza - received a staggering 54 objections when it went on public exhibition.
There was just one public submission in favour.
Council papers stated the 54 objections covered a range of issues, including traffic impacts, parking and impact on character of Gerringong.
The papers also noted the development application was fully compliant with requirements and was in an area with the appropriate zoning.
A key part of the debate in council chambers centred on whether items already included in the conditions of consent needed to be added into the motion.
Cr Mark Croxford moved the motion, accepting an amendment from Cr Stuart Larkins to require a footpath to be built across the front of the site.
Cr Karen Renkema-Lang put forward a range of amendments, including one to ensure the trees listed in the conditions of consent as protected were included in the motion.
"I'm not proposing anything additional to what's recommended in the other of arboriculturist's report," Cr Renkema-Lang said.
"It's just the conditions of consent state the trees that can be removed, these are the trees that the arboriculturist report don't have to be retained.
"I think it would make a stronger case to specify those that have to be retained rather than relying on those that can be removed."
Cr Croxford refused to accept the amendments, seeing them as unnecessary.
Cr Neil Reilly agreed, stating that the more complicated a motion becomes "the less meaning it seems to have".
"We heard from the director that all of these things except the footpath are implicit and if you're given a stamped set of approval conditions, you have to read them and you have to meet them," he said.
"Putting it in the motion is complicating things."
In supporting Cr Renkema-Lang's amendments, Cr Kathy Rice said the public don't read the council reports and it helped to place this information in the motion.
"It tells a whole lot more of the story and answers some of the concerns [the community] has in a very very simple way," she said.
Ultimately councillors voted in favour of the amendments 5-4, which then became part of the motion to approve the development - which was passed unanimously.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.