Norm and Patricia Tucker's relationship started with a dance.
Life has been a whirlwind for them ever since.
On Saturday (February 18) the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in Nowra, surrounded by their beloved family.
Mr and Mrs Tucker married on February 21, 1953, in Williamston, Victoria.
The wedding was the start of an adventure for the couple, who didn't stay in Williamstown for long.
Broken Hill was calling, so they packed up and headed west. Norm went to work as a fitter and turner in the mines.
During those early years in Broken Hill, Pat and Norm welcomed four of their five babies: Christine, Robert, Wendy, and Penne.
Next was a move to Melbourne, where Norm became a civil engineer, and the family welcomed fifth child Raymon to the world.
Now with five kids in tow, the Tuckers packed up again, moving to Wagga Wagga.
After three years in the Riverina, the family finally landed in Nowra in 1970, where Pat and Norm still live.
They found community here, with Pat being part of Meals on Wheels and treasurer of Chesalon (now the Jean Ross Anglicare home); Norm is a life member of Nowra Rotary and an avid golfer, playing his weekly game.
Norm and Pat's wedding anniversary was an intimate celebration, with just their children - Christine, Robert, Wendy, Penne and Raymon - and two in-laws.
Their five children have grown up and moved away, and their 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren are also spread far and wide.
They even have a 19th great grandchild on the way.
Christine Nevill (nee Tucker) said her parents, now in their 90s, continue to delight everyone who pops by their place for a visit.
"Our family and friends are amazed they are still independently living in their own home," she said.
"We always feel welcome when we visit. They're always hospitable with a cuppa, cake, biccies, or wine.
"Many of their friends have enjoyed staying for visits."
Mrs Nevill also hoped her parents would enjoy the surprise of an article in their local paper, to celebrate their milestone anniversary.
As for Norm and Pat's secret to a happy marriage?
Tolerance, patience and forgiveness.
Coupled with celebrating lots of joyous family achievements and fun times together.
