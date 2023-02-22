Women of the Shoalhaven: in Korin's class, inclusion is the most important thing

At Korin Koutsomihalis' Soul Fit Co, everyone can get up and get moving, no matter who you are.
It's been her ethos since opening the little Gerringong gym two years ago.
Today she has members aged 10 to 102, from all walks of life, and of all ability levels.
Thanks to her immense love for getting everyone active, Mrs Koutsomihalis has become a pillar in the community.
Those efforts, and more, have earned her a nomination in the inaugural Zonta Women of the Shoalhaven Awards.
The celebration of International Women's Day (March 10) is a chance to recognise women from the region and its neighbouring villages, for their contribution to community.
"We have done so well in building a community... Soul Fit Co is very much about inclusion and diversity," Mrs Koutsomihalis said
"I'm super passionate about everyone feeling they have the right to move and be part of something."
In getting her community from moving, Korin's number one goal was to break down barriers.
For many, the first hurdle is simply feeling comfortable in a gym.
She said it can be particularly true for her senior members, who are over 75 and can 'feel like they shouldn't be moving'.
The Super Seniors group exercise for free each week at their personal training, and Mrs Koutsomihalis ensures they can join any other class at Soul Fit Co with a warm welcome from everyone.
"There's so many people who won't walk into a gym setting, because it can be just so intimidating," she said.
"I've been in the fitness industry for 13 years, and when I was in the gym setting I realised there was this huge gap.
"There were so many people who, if they didn't fit the criteria for a class, didn't attend or felt like it wasn't for them [to try]."
In Soul Fit Co's Monday morning spin class, there are participants on stationary bikes, and others will be seated in chairs on pedal bikes.
Those who have dementia, Parkinson's, and visual impairments are all accommodated.
More than that, they're welcomed.
Right alongside them are super fit athletes, gym-going parents, and anyone seeking everyday fitness and a social connection.
"That is the culture of this place, this is what we do: we encourage one another," Mrs Koutsomihalis said.
"In the whole time since we've opened, I've never had someone be like 'that person shouldn't be in this class', because the expectation is to look after one another.
"It's just beautiful. Honestly, I'm so proud of everybody for doing that."
Outside of the studio, Korin continues to give back to her community.
Every week she's on the dancefloor for dementia dancing with some of her fitness group members; every few months she is running a wellness retreat to help women who are doing it tough, for all kinds of reasons.
Mrs Koutsomihalis also lends her expertise to young people and women, running workshops on wellness and female empowerment.
Most recently she has held youth wellness workshops in the Shoalhaven, and worked with Bomaderry Tigers AFL to run girls' empowerment sessions.
At the heart of it all, Korin's work is about building people's confidence - whether they're a young girl chasing a football, an older gentleman with tremors returning to the bowling green.
If those examples sound specific, it's because they're real success stories from the community.
"I want to break a bias, change people's perceptions," Mrs Koutsomihalis said.
"I hope through what I role model, people might look at something, and decide it's worth opening their mindset.
"It's what we are doing, and it extends beyond the space of the studio."
While Mrs Koutsomihalis has collected a few accolades for her work, including Kiama Citizen of the Year and NSW Exercise Instructor of the Year, she has once again turned the spotlight back on her community.
After finding out someone had nominated her for the Zonta Women of the Shoalhaven Awards, Korin went ahead and nominated four more ladies from the community.
In total, there are 170 nominees for the inaugural Zonta Women of the Shoalhaven Awards.
The gala aims to raise $30,000 for Zonta Club of Berry to continue its vital work supporting women of the Shoalhaven.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post.
