Declining in-person visits and customers' preference for going online have driven NRMA shopfronts to close across the state.
But it seems most south coast locations have been spared the axe.
All locations in the Shoalhaven will remain open after March, as will branches at Batemans Bay and Moruya.
However, NRMA's Narooma, Wollongong and Kiama shopfronts will close the doors by the end of next month.
In a statement, an NRMA spokesperson said the company had reviewed the number of customer visits to its physical locations.
"We continually review the services we provide for our customers to ensure we're meeting their needs," the spokesperson said.
"Over the past few years, we've seen a significant decline in people visiting our NRMA Insurance branches as customers increasingly prefer to contact us online or over the phone.
"We appreciate the support of our customers and communities across the South Coast region and continuing to help them is our priority.
"We're grateful for the support of the team at Narooma and the service they've provided for our customers. These staff members have been redeployed to other NRMA Insurance sites."
Without the shopfront in Narooma, local NRMA customers will have the option to go online, conduct their business by phone, visit branches in neighbouring towns, or make payments at Australia Post.
All customers who have visited Narooma NRMA branch in the past year will be personally contacted by the company
Other branches to close include Wollongong and Kiama.
NRMA will keep its branches open at:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
