South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Shoalhaven branches spared the axe, as NRMA closes NSW regional shopfronts

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated February 22 2023 - 3:45pm, first published February 21 2023 - 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As NRMA shutters its insurance branches across NSW, the company has confirmed all locations in the Shoalhaven will remain open. Picture from file.

Declining in-person visits and customers' preference for going online have driven NRMA shopfronts to close across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Junior Tigers roar back into action in round one of Barrengarry Basketball
No comments
Kate Speer (Pictured) put up several strong performances over the weekend to lead her to side to a perfect record. Picture: Cam Brown.
Barron's on a mission to teach Nowra to meditate
No comments
Barron Hanson hopes vedic meditation classes can have a major impact on the Nowra community. Picture supplied.
Husky Triathlon Festival announces support for local not-for-profit with new fun run
No comments
Athletes competing at a previous Shimano Husky Triathlon Festival. Picture by George Lyons.
What do you want from the election
No comments
NSW goes to the polls on March 25. Picture supplied.
More national stories
NAPLAN results are out, but how useful are they?
No comments
Young children in school uniforms run towards the camera. File picture
Robodebt victims stood 'ice cube's chance in hell'
Commissioner Catherine Holmes questioned a former bureaucrat over evidence at the robodebt inquiry. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Fears 'powder keg' grass fires could overwhelm regional communities
No comments
Firefighters walk into thick smoke. File picture
'Exposed to a world of darkness and violence': How childhood trauma affected my life
Reidun Berntsen as a child in February 2000. Picture supplied