Nowra Velo juniors continue to hit their mark in strong weekend outing

The Nowra Velo Club junior team left their mark at the NSW Championships over the weekend, returning with a clutch of state medals.
The team of Curtis Trkulja, Harry Ludman, Cameron Harrison and Noah Brown made their way to the Dunc Grey Velodrome where they would qualify for the final of the NSW junior under 19 team pursuit championship.
Here the four athletes took on a Western Division team who they raced over 3000 metres for the top medals.
The team of young guns were holding a one second lead at half distance when a touch of wheels saw Cameron Harrison crash.
While the team quickly regrouped they faced a tough uphill battle as they went into the final kilometre four seconds behind.
The three Nowra Velo Club riders show supreme resilience by bringing the margin to just two seconds but unfortunately the gold had slipped away.
In what was still a tremendous outing for the young guns, they would walk away with a NSW Silver Medal.
At these same championships, Curtis Trkulja was adding to his medal collection with a silver in the 3000 junior individual championship and a bronze in the 25 kilometre junior points championship.
Trkulja, Ludman and Harrison all fronted up for the Nowra Interclub races on Sunday at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park for criterium events.
Ludman won his event with Harrison and Trkulja unplaced.
Harrison was feeling the effects of his crash the previous evening but the Sunday effort took the stiffness and soreness out of his muscles. Trkulja was racing tired after two days of velodrome racing.
While these juniors will now focus on the upcoming road races at home and throughout NSW and beyond, Trkulja has an excellent chance of gaining state selection for the Australian junior track championships to be held at the Anna Meares velodrome in Brisbane in March.
Trkulja will follow this up by racing in the Oceania Cycling Championship in Brisbane in April, where he will race in the junior under 19 road race and individual time trial.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
