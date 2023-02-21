Essential services are still moving in to the brand new Nowra Veterans Wellbeing Centre - the next team to set up shop are the lawyers.
Defence and Veterans Legal Service will be visiting the centre every month, in a move to improve access to veterans and their families in the Shoalhaven.
RSL LifeCare head of veteran affairs James Dallas said getting the lawyers in was a vital step forward for both the centre and its patrons.
"This connection between RSL LifeCare and the Defence and Veterans Legal Service fills a much needed gap in service provision within the region and wider defence community," he said.
Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre manager Jason Grimes added that legal help is crucial for ex-service personnel.
"We look forward to welcoming veterans and their families to the RSL LifeCare Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre to offer support through legal services, as we know how crucial these services can be for those leaving the force."
Bringing in the lawyers, who specialise in defence matters, is part of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.
The team can provide free, independent legal support for those who wish to participate; the Royal Commission is accepting submissions until 13 October 2023.
Legal services will start their monthly visits to Nowra on March 13.
