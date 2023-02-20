Jack Price has carried the initials JP all his life.
And the key member of the Nowra community has celebrated 50 years as an official JP - a Justice of the Peace.
Moreover, he heads a family of JPs.
Following their father's example, daughters Debbie Fernie and Naomi Ezeigwe and son Peter Price all serve the community as JPs.
And Jack's community involvement shows little sign of slowing down, despite him reaching reaching the grand age of 96.
His community connections include being a foundation member of the Noah's Ark centre committee with several years as the president, helping design and gain the funding for the floating wharf at Grey's Beach, and serving more than 40 years as the Archer Fishing Club's president.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.