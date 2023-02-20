A Gerringong development that sparked 54 separate objections and just one in support could still be approved by Kiama Municipal Council on Tuesday night.
The staggeringly unpopular development features a four-storey mixed use building with a total of 42 residences - five of which would be serviced apartments.
The development would take up two suburban blocks in Blackwood Avenue, next to Gerringong Plaza.
Council staff recommended the application be approved, noting it is "fully compliant" and the site is zoned for higher density development.
"It is accepted that an increased level of density and the scale of development proposed in this development application is new for the Gerringong Town Centre, particularly
within the Blackwood Precinct, which currently predominately has a residential character," the council papers stated.
The council papers stated the 54 objections covered a range of issues, including traffic impacts, parking and impact on character of Gerringong.
In response to concerns about extra traffic generated by the development, council said the nearby intersections - including one with the main street of Fern Street - will still operate at a "satisfactory level".
"Traffic congestion during peak periods is acknowledged however is not excessive," council papers stated.
"The traffic assessment finds that additional traffic from the proposal will not cause a significant increase in existing traffic levels nor cause unsatisfactory delays at local intersections."
Objections were raised about the six commercial premises, saying Gerringong did not need any more retail premises.
There was also a call to place a prohibition on the apartments being used as short-term rental properties.
"The five proposed serviced apartments may be utilised for short-term accommodation as they are a form of tourist and visitor accommodation," council papers stated.
"The 37 units may be used on a long term or short term basis as permitted by state legislation."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
