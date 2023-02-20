Shoalhaven Council looks again at riverfront planning

Shoalhaven Council is again looking at ways to turn the Nowra riverfront precinct into a key community and tourism hub.
And Mayor Amanda Findley said she was confident the planning and discussions would this time lead to something being done.
"Now that the bridge is almost complete, the possibility of what can actually be done on the Nowra Riverfront is now more real than it ever has been," she said.
"I believe that we're closer than what we've ever been to getting something happening there.
"For years the discussion about the Nowra Bridge has always been a blockage, because no-one knew early on whether it was going to be east of west of the existing bridges, and now we're at the point where we know that the bridge lives where it lives, the new flood studies are almost in, so it's time to invite the community to have its say."
Opportunities to have an input to plans for future development along the riverfront start on Thursday afternoon during the community walk over the new Nowra Bridge.
An information stall is being set up during the walk, giving people a chance to share their thoughts and ideas.
Cr Findley said there would be several other opportunities for people to have their say on the riverfront area's possibilities.
While there have already been several reports prepared on the riverfront precinct, Cr Findley said the new process would use the latest information along with community feedback.
"This isn't planned to be a long and drawn out procedure," she said.
"This is taking an opportunity that's come about because the bridge is open, there'll be lots of people around, it's an opportunity for people to have their say while they're already out and about - thinking about the precinct, looking out across the precinct, and thinking about the possibilities."
The State Government's Illawarra-Shoalhaven Regional Plan 2041 identified revitalising the Nowra Riverfront as a key contributor to Nowra's growth.
The project is aimed at connecting Nowra's CBD to the Shoalhaven River, revitalising the riverfront and improving open space.
The Nowra Riverfront Strategic Direction Report lists several objectives including increasing safety so more people want to visit, enhancing the open space encouraging people to spend more time there, and encouraging development to improve the area.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
