Shoalhaven's newest suburb officially gazetted

The Shoalhaven will have a whole new suburb by the end of this week.
On Friday (February 24), the suburb of Badagarang will be formally gazetted; boundaries will be drawn out and its name made official.
It comes as housing projects and major roads in the area make visible progress.
READ MORE:
An estimated 3000 residential lots will make up Badagarang, according to the most recent plans for the area (also known as the Moss Vale Urban Release Area).
Badargarang extends along both the northern and southern sices of Moss Vale Road, and sits between between Bomaderry and Cambewarra Village.
The new suburb will take in sections of the existing rural localities in Cambewarra and Meroo Meadow.
Badagarang is an Aboriginal word in the local Dharawal language group, meaning Eastern Grey Kangaroo - a Dharawal totem.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.