Leader launches Labor's South Coast campaign

State Labor leader Chris Minns was in Nowra on Sunday to launch his party's campaign to win seats on the South Coast.
In front of a crowd of party faithful in the Nowra School of Arts, Mr Minns introduced his South Coast team from Maryanne Stuart, Ryan Park and Paul Scully in the Illawarra to Dr Michael Holland in Bega.
And a special focus was turned to local candidates Katelin McInerney in Kiama and Liza Butler in South Coast.
Mr Minns said Ms McInerney was a former Kiama High School captain and journalist with long connections to the region.
"You want someone who's going to be there every day on the floor of the NSW Parliament ready, willing and able to represent this wonderful part of the world, and that is Katelin," he said.
Ms Butler was also a former Kiama High School student, Mr Minns said, along with being a business owner who was active in the local chamber of commerce and now on Shoalhaven Council.
"She's got a deep understanding of the issues affecting this community, and her heartfelt advocacy and empathy for the communities that were smashed as a result of the black summer bushfires I think is all the credentials or backstory that you would need as to what kind of an MP she would be," he said.
"[She] dropped everything at the drop of a hat, to make sure the fireys and the communities were helped and supported in probably the most difficult time her own community of Bawley Point, but also this community of the South Coast, have gone through in maybe 100 years."
Mr Minns also took the opportunity to outline key issues Labor will focus on during the election - housing, health and privatisation.
He spoke of a focus on building housing, offering a better deal for nurses to keep more working in public hospitals, and doing more for people working in ancillary health services.
In addition, "We will recruit, train and deploy 500 paramedics to regional New South Wales."
The large crowd cheered every comment, until the applause turned to cries of "Shame," when he spoke of privatisation and the 90 billion dollars of public assets that had been sold off in the past 12 years.
"We've had enough of it," Mr Minns said, promising no more privatisations.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
