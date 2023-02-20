Schools can access world learning opportunities at Bundanon Advertising Feature

Picture supplied

In 2022, Bundanon opened the Art Museum and Bridge for Creative Learning, transforming the capacity of the organisation's learning programs. The new buildings host multiple different learning experiences with an entire range of programs on offer. The Art Museum, with three seasons a year, has generated opportunities for learning experiences that engage with the exhibition and are designed to respond directly to the art and artists featured in the Art Museum and the collection.

Bundanon's learning team includes practitioners with early years, primary, secondary and tertiary arts education expertise - a rich resource to share with the Shoalhaven community. The team has the knowledge and expertise to modify programs for access and learning needs. "There are ever expanding opportunities for all schools to access world learning opportunities at Bundanon. Do not hesitate to contact the team to discuss your needs," says Samantha McMahon, Bundanon learning manager, whose expertise is in educational equity.

For families there is a range of learning activities on offer. Bring your pre-schooler to enjoy art making with our experienced learning team for Bundanon Mini. This is an opportunity for you and your little one to experience the Art Museum. These sessions include a 30-minute art making activity. Suitable for children up to five, children must remain accompanied by an adult throughout the program.

Community groups can book a day trip (minimum of 20 people) that includes Art Museum entry, related art making experiences, materials and instruction ($25 per person).

Join us for the last event weekend of Siteworks on Saturday, February 25, for free all-ages art making workshops between 11am and 2pm.

