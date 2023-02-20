There's an air of excitement building around the theatres at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Next month the doors will reopen to welcome audiences back to live entertainment for the first time in 2023.
In early March, fine music fans will be in heaven as classical guitarist Karin Schaupp brings her trademark warmth and expressiveness to a concert featuring an exquisite program that will evoke feelings of loss, love, and a bit of foot-stomping fandango flamboyance. Joining her onstage is the renowned Flinders Quartet, one of Australia's most loved chamber music ensembles.
Karin Schaupp is also running a free workshop to help musicians combat stage fright on Saturday, March 4. Register via the Entertainment Centre website.
On March 14, beloved Australian singer Karen Knowles (Young Talent Time, The Seekers) returns to the Shoalhaven with a concert highlighting a career filled with popular, sing-along songs. Kicking off the popular Morning Matinee season, the platinum and gold album winner will perform a concert including favourites Why won't you explain, I am Australian, and La Vie en Rose. The event starts with a complimentary morning tea at 10am.
If you are looking for some WOW-moments in your live entertainment, you'll love On by Circa. This world-renowned contemporary circus company is in demand at festivals across the globe for their jaw-dropping performances.
For more information or to book, visit shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or call the box office on 4429 5757.
In 2022, Bundanon opened the Art Museum and Bridge for Creative Learning, transforming the capacity of the organisation's learning programs. The new buildings host multiple different learning experiences with an entire range of programs on offer. The Art Museum, with three seasons a year, has generated opportunities for learning experiences that engage with the exhibition and are designed to respond directly to the art and artists featured in the Art Museum and the collection.
Bundanon's learning team includes practitioners with early years, primary, secondary and tertiary arts education expertise - a rich resource to share with the Shoalhaven community. The team has the knowledge and expertise to modify programs for access and learning needs. "There are ever expanding opportunities for all schools to access world learning opportunities at Bundanon. Do not hesitate to contact the team to discuss your needs," says Samantha McMahon, Bundanon learning manager, whose expertise is in educational equity.
For families there is a range of learning activities on offer. Bring your pre-schooler to enjoy art making with our experienced learning team for Bundanon Mini. This is an opportunity for you and your little one to experience the Art Museum. These sessions include a 30-minute art making activity. Suitable for children up to five, children must remain accompanied by an adult throughout the program.
Community groups can book a day trip (minimum of 20 people) that includes Art Museum entry, related art making experiences, materials and instruction ($25 per person).
Join us for the last event weekend of Siteworks on Saturday, February 25, for free all-ages art making workshops between 11am and 2pm.
For more information please contact learning@bundanon.com.au.
Get in quick to see New Horizons and Man About the House, both featuring innovative, expressive and high quality art created by a range of artists, before Saturday, February 25.
There are still places left in Art After School classes. This eight-week program for ages five to 18 is designed to enrich children's imagination and creativity through art. For adults, Linocut Reduction Printing is a four-week series of classes on Tuesdays from March 14 to April 4. Join Nicole Ison to create your own lino prints with four-colour reduction printing.
Treasured Textiles Workshop will be taking place on Saturday, March 25 to celebrate the final month of the Meroogal Women's Art Prize. The full-day program will include a tour of the exhibition and artist talk at Meroogal, followed by a workshop led by finalist Melinda Young at the Gallery.
Two exciting new exhibitions will be opening on March 4, and will run until April 22. Groundswell: Recent movements within art and territory showcases the diversity, technical mastery and social importance of 19 Northern Territory artists. Their creative practice plays a wider role in the process of mass social, political, and cultural change.
Jerrinja Balaang features outstanding cultural photographs from a group of talented Jerrinja Indigenous female photographic artists. These photographs illustrate aspects of balaang (women's) life, traditional Aboriginal language and cultural connections to their own Jerrinja Wandi Wandian Country.
Nowra and Ulladulla Libraries are excited to welcome award winning author and performer, Bill 'Swampy' Marsh to speak this March.
Over his 70 years' experience of life in Australia, Bill has built a plethora of content for his many books. He has also travelled the country, spending two to three months away each year, collecting stories from rural communities. He has written books containing true stories and experiences from outback workers such as nurses, paramedics, funeral directors, police and teachers.
To compliment his huge collection of books, Bill is also a singer and has entertained all over the country. He has performed his songs and stories from outback places such as Mount Dare, which has a population of 10, down the Birdsville Track with the Great Australian Cattle Drive, on the Ghan as part of the Great Southern Rail's ANZAC Tribute Journey and at the Transport Hall of Dame gala dinner at Alice Springs with Slim Dusty.
Bill 'Swampy' Marsh has a deep affection and respect for the people living in the Australian Bush and he's spent more than 20 years travelling to every corner of the country's wide brown land, talking to people from all walks of life, collecting their memories and stories.
"Bill Marsh sings his songs and tells his stories in a true Australian voice. Here we feel like friends sitting around a campfire, sharing some of life's most memorable experiences." - David Harris, reviewer and writer.
The libraries invite you to sit back, relax, and enjoy Bill's stories and songs. Presented with a touch of magic, a dollop of dry Australian humour, and a splash of fun.
Nowra Library - Friday, March 24 at 11am.
Ulladulla Library - Monday, March 27 at 2pm.
Bill will have his books for sale on the day for $20 each (cash only).
For bookings, please visit shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4429 3705.