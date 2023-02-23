South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Greenwell Point community rallies for return of Scout Hall

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated February 23 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Evans (centre) with five of the six Shoalhaven City councillors who attended the Greenwell Point community meeting. The councillors offered to advocate on behalf of the Greenwell Point Village Hub. Picture by Jorja McDonnell

The Greenwell Point community has made it clear: they want their Scout hall back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Police seeking information on alleged road rage, Worrigee
No comments
Nowra Police are urging the public to report any information relating to an alleged road rage incident at Worrigee on Sunday (February 19). Picture from file.
Meet your 2023 Stars of Nowra
No comments
Meet your 2023 Stars of Nowra: Courtney Dansey, Jodie Simms, David Ellerington, John Lamont, Leanne Perry, Zaid Forrester, Kim McArthur, Emma Talbert, Monica Willis, Colleen Allan, and Tracey Wise. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Another victim talks of tree dangers
No comments
A crane had to be called in to remove tree branches from Gary and Shelli Cotton's damaged roof in 1998. Picture supplied.
Barron's on a mission to teach Nowra to meditate
No comments
Barron Hanson hopes vedic meditation classes can have a major impact on the Nowra community. Picture supplied.
More national stories
Voice to Parliament an Albanese 'pre-election vanity project': Ley
No comments
Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Buangor grass fire contained, damage not yet known
No comments
A 'Watch and Act' message has been issued for a grass fire at Buangor. Map: VicEmergency.
Roald Dahl books to be re-written to remove 'colourful' language
No comments
About 200 changes will be made in Roald Dahl's children's books to 'modernise' the language and remove outdated ideas about race, gender, weight, appearance, and mental health.
Shock claims global baby formula industry is exploiting parents' anxiety
No comments
Baby. File Picture