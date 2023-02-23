The Greenwell Point community has made it clear: they want their Scout hall back.
Locals rallied at a community meeting on Sunday (February 19) to discuss the building's future, with a Scouts NSW representative and local politicians attending.
Over the past 12 months, Greenwell Point Village Hub - the group campaigning for the hall's return - has circulated a local petition and lobbied to Scouts NSW to have the building returned to their community.
Back in 1995 the Scout hall was built by residents; the title was later given to Scouts NSW.
The hall was shuttered when Greenwell Point Scouts folded, and has been left virtually untouched for the past seven years, save for the occasional instance of lawn maintenance.
Greenwell Point Village Hub organiser Sharon Evans said they had been in contact with Scouts NSW to try and get the hall opened for community use.
"The last 12 months have been full on, trying to contact Scouts. So many emails have been sent with very minimum replies," she said.
Correspondence from Scouts NSW CEO Carolyn Campbell in July 2022, provided to the Register, advised Ms Evans that the Scouts NSW organisation had 'commenced a review of the future of the Scout Hall'.
Additional correspondence from Scouts NSW district commissioner Graham McGillivray, also provided to the Register, advised Mrs Evans that those in the organisation "feel the Greenwell Point Hall may never have scouts there again".
Locals would like to see a variety of existing groups set up in the hall, giving it a new lease on life.
At the meeting, tai chi and yoga classes were floated as an example, and a band of locals were searching for somewhere to establish a community garden that could feed locals in need.
Bringing more education and health outreach services to the region, set up at the Scout hall, was also suggested.
While many activities currently run from the Greenwell Point RSL hall, those advocating for the Scout hall's return say a second venue would be beneficial.
"We've got our RSL hall, but there's a lot more we can do if we had an extra spot," Mrs Evans said.
Mrs Evans said she believed both parties could come to a compromise, if Scouts NSW were unwilling to return the title outright.
"I hope there could be a compromise; I don't know why they can't just let us use it," she said,
"We mentioned at the meeting today about how they hire Scout halls, but they won't even let us hire it."
Six Shoalhaven City councillors attended the meeting, and Mayor Amanda Findley extended an offer for the councillors to advocate on the community's behalf.
Scouts NSW was contacted for comment.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
