A large crowd is expected to come together at the Shoalhaven Heads Bowling Club on March 19 for Narell Brown's memorial.
The founder of Jaybees Entertainment recently lost her battle with cancer, but friends and family have organised one final Jaybees bash.
Long-time friend and colleague Cathy Dunn said hundreds of people connected with music and the entertainment industry are expected to attend and pay tribute to Ms Brown.
While many involved in the music scene have spoken about the guidance and support Ms Brown gave, dad Ron Tomlin said that was also a key part of her personal life.
He said she "set the place aglow" soon after moving to the Shoalhaven in 1988, quickly getting involved in a range of community groups.
"She was quite a noise in things happening in this area," he said.
That included being a key figure in setting up the St Georges Basin community centre, helping to offer support and mentoring to local youth.
"She seemed to be organising everything everyday, there was always something on her cards," Mr Tomlin said.
Ms Brown even cleaned and restocked toilets at the Riverfest one year when she found out they were out of things like soap, paper towels and toilet paper.
"She used to inspect the toilets - really not the job for someone that's trying to organise entertainment for the community," Mr Tomlin said.
"She always went above and beyond what was expected, and before she was asked to do anything it was done."
Organising music and more was done through Jaybees Entertainment, which Ms Brown described as "The biggest little agency on the South Coast".
The business looked after a huge number of musicians in more ways than one.
"She more than got them a job", Mr Tomlin said, adding Ms Brown created new level of professionalism with the way she organised thigs, looked after her clients, and even the level of detail she provided ahead of a gig.
People wanting to attend the memorial on Sunday, March 19, need to RSVP via the Jaybees Entertainment Facebook page.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
