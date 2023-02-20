South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Junior Albatross Musicals is staging Disney favourite Frozen Jr - there's still time for kids to join the cast

Updated February 20 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The award-winning production team from Junior Albatross Musicals is inviting all interested kids to join their next show, Frozen Jr. Picture supplied.

Excitement is building for Junior Albatross Musicals' upcoming production of Frozen Jr.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Shoalhaven's newest suburb officially gazetted
No comments
The Shoalhaven's newest suburb, Badagarang, will be officially gazetted at the end of this week. Picture supplied.
Under the hammer: Local buyer snaps up $3.8m holiday home near Gerringong
No comments
Shoalhaven Council looks again at riverfront planning
No comments
An artist's impression of the Nowra Riverfront area. Picture supplied.
Leader launches Labor's South Coast campaign
No comments
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns with some of his South Coast team - Dr Michael Holland, Liza Butler and Katelin McInerney. Picture supplied.
More from my region
'I was feeling invincible': Smith's Hill principal opens up about crash, rehab
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
'Wollongong is dead': Another favourite restaurant set to close
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
'Wollongong is dead': Steen and Kevin Zhou are closing their Keira Street restaurant for good this week. Pictures by Adam McLean.
Woman in 70s airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Woonona
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Dragons players facing punishment for 'heated argument' after Souths loss
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
St George Illawarra before the loss to Souths in Mudgee. Picture by Harley Bye
More national stories
Hills Shire inquiry a 'circus': NSW premier's brother
A brother of NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has reportedly labelled an inquiry a Labor-Greens circus. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
Federal cabinet to hear from Indigenous leaders in WA
An Indigenous voice to parliament will be in focus as Anthony Albanese takes his cabinet to WA. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
Businesses get access to $62m pool for energy upgrades
The federal government is offering smaller businesses grants to improve their energy efficiency. (Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS)
Qld to make breaching bail a crime in youth crackdown
The new laws will be Queensland's second major crackdown on juvenile crime in three years. (Samantha Manchee/AAP PHOTOS)