Excitement is building for Junior Albatross Musicals' upcoming production of Frozen Jr.
Already, 60 local kids have signed up to be part of the stage spectacular - Nowra School of Arts was 'jam packed' last week for a family information session about this year's show.
But there's still time to join the cast.
Junior Albatross Musicals director Julia Armstrong said the show is open to all children aged 10-15 who want to have a go at musical theatre.
"JAM was started in 2017 by the Nowra based theatre group Albatross Musical Theatre Company, to give children the experience of performing live on stage at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre," she said.
"This will be our 7th show and this year we have the rights to Disney's Frozen Jr which we could see from the attendance was a very popular choice."
JAM rehearsals will be on Thursdays after school from 4.00pm to 6.15pm; kids will have lessons in singing, stage performance and movement.
No previous experience in theatre is needed.
Enrolments with Junior Albatross Musicals are open until Friday, March 3.
Last year, the JAM production of Honk Jr won accolades at the Canberra Area Theatre Awards for best lead actors in the roles played by Keira Sater and James Tebbutt .
The director and creative team also won an award for the set design and costumes; they are the same team which is producing Frozen Jr.
For more information, visit www.amtc.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.