For some reason the government seems totally engrossed in the Voice, instead of getting on and doing the job that they were elected for. And that is taking control of the countries debt level, lowering power prices, and governing our country with strength and purpose for a brighter future. Instead, since elected, we have been subjected daily to press conferences about the Voice. The media is consumed with anything and everything about the Voice. All this when in reality no- one really knows very much at all about what the functions of the Voice will be, the government is keeping that very close to its chest "so to speak".