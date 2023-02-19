The proposal for the Voice To Parliament came from the prime minister himself. It was not discussed or tendered to other members of government, he announced the proposal in an interview. As the Voice will require changes to our Australian Constitution one would be correct in asking "Why was this proposal not placed before the Govenor General for ratification before being proposed, as it should have been?"
You cannot just say "let's change the constitution of Australia to include this or that", no matter if you are the prime minister or the Govenor General. All proposed definitive changes to the charter of our democratic constitution must be made making sure that they are correct and just, as such any changes, inclusions or deletions must be discussed with the Govenor General, and or the secretary General Before being proposed.
Our Indigenous people are already well represented in parliament. In fact per capita our Indigenous people have the strongest representation in government with five elected representatives. So why do they need a so called Voice to Parliament?
Whether the Voice proposal is successful or unsuccessful the whole process will set back any gains made for our Indigenous people over the past 50 years. The proposal is divisionary, at best and will do nothing more than add another level of bureaucratic administration to an already over-governed issue.
For some reason the government seems totally engrossed in the Voice, instead of getting on and doing the job that they were elected for. And that is taking control of the countries debt level, lowering power prices, and governing our country with strength and purpose for a brighter future. Instead, since elected, we have been subjected daily to press conferences about the Voice. The media is consumed with anything and everything about the Voice. All this when in reality no- one really knows very much at all about what the functions of the Voice will be, the government is keeping that very close to its chest "so to speak".
One can see within the wider community the effects that this ridiculous proposal has already had and the potential for that division to grow much wider is very apparent. Yes or No it's a no-win for our Indigenous Australians.
