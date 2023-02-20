In the middle of a ferocious storm, Shoalhaven rural firefighters were battling a series of blazes caused by lightning strikes.
Two crews from Bawley Point and Lake Tabourie RFS were called to a Brooman property about 9.40pm Saturday (February 18).
A series of lightning strikes started four separate fires in close proximity; firefighters estimate the fires were about 100m apart.
Crews were assisted by the property owner, and had contained the fires by 10.30pm. All four fires were fully extinguished by midnight.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
