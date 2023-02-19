Love singing? Take it out of the shower and into a Shoalhaven choir

No. Although most choirs provide you with sheet music, you can learn by listening and repetition. Some people prefer just a sheet with the words of the song to help with learning. Even if you can't read music fluently, as you spend more time at choir, you will learn to follow along, noticing when the notes go up and down and learn some of the symbols such as rests (the moments when you don't sing) and repeats, so it is worthwhile to use the sheet music.