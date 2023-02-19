Love singing? Take it out of the shower and into a Shoalhaven choir

It's new year's resolution time and if you are looking for a new activity that increases your brain chemicals, creates strong social bonds, boosts your immune system, improves your breathing and posture and general well-being without having to put on active wear, singing in a choir could be for you.
There are many different singing groups and styles around, some cater to experienced singers and some are open to all, so you might want to try a couple until you find a choir that suits you.
Here are some of the frequently asked questions about joining a choir and a list of some of our local Shoalhaven choirs that are looking for new members .
No. Although most choirs provide you with sheet music, you can learn by listening and repetition. Some people prefer just a sheet with the words of the song to help with learning. Even if you can't read music fluently, as you spend more time at choir, you will learn to follow along, noticing when the notes go up and down and learn some of the symbols such as rests (the moments when you don't sing) and repeats, so it is worthwhile to use the sheet music.
The choir director will help you find your place in the choir. Some rounds and songs are sung in unison (everyone singing the same tune) or have equal parts. The director will divide you into groups.
For songs in three or four part harmony, the highest voices are soprano, then alto, followed by the tenors and the lowest part is for the basses. Tenor and bass parts are often sung by men, but it really depends on the make-up of the choir and the range of your voice.
Unfortunately I often hear people say that a teacher or a family member told them "you can't sing " or "you're tone deaf". These put downs are powerful and often make people feel fearful or embarrassed about singing. So please don't be discouraged if this has happened to you. Everyone can improve their skills through learning and practising. Singing in a choir is not about having a beautiful voice or being a highly skilled musician, it's about blending in with all the voices around you and creating a sound that is much more than the sum of its parts.
It's about creating a sound that is more than the sum of its parts- Choir director, Joy Sharpe
Food of Love sings everything from African songs, Celtic folk and 60's and 70s classics. We have fun and welcome anyone regardless of experience. We meet at Illaroo Rd School on Monday nights and El Horses on Monday mornings. Contact Joy Sharpe 0400410077 https://www.facebook.com/FoodOfLoveChoir/
The Shoalhaven Lydian Singers love to sing great classical works from across the centuries as well as works by contemporary choral composers. The Lydians rehearse each Wednesday night from 6:30-9pm in St Andrew's Church hall, Kinghorne St, Nowra Annual fees are $200. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100080209521444
Happy Sounds is a singing group for people living with dementia and their carers and friends. It's a fun singalong and we meet each Friday from 10-12 at the Senior Citizens Tea Rooms in Berry St Nowra. Cost is a gold coin donation and you get a cuppa as well! https://www.facebook.com/happysounds2541
Sing Australia Vincentia is part of a national network of Sing Australia Choirs. We meet at Jervis Bay Baptist Church Hall on Thursday nights from 7.00 to 9.00pm including a supper and social time. There is an annual registration fee and members pay $10 to attend a practice night. https://www.singaustralia.com.au/sing-australia-groups/
Alchemy Chorus, is a choir for people living with dementia, their friends, volunteers and carers. The choir meets at the Uniting Church in Kiama 10am -12 Thursday. Contact Christa 0416202678
Katandra is a women's acapella choir who meet from Tuesday evening in Berry and Thursdays in Kiama. Contact Antoinette 0413 491 959 https://www.katandraacappella.com/
Joy Sharpe is a music teacher, performer and choir director
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.