Kangaroo Valley Show 2023 sees hundreds flock to historic township

After a tumultuous couple of years for Kangaroo Valley it was only fitting for their annual show to be a resounding success, thanks to the hard work put in by the show's dedicated volunteer group.
Hundreds of locals and visitors to the region alike made their way to the historic township showground for two days of competitions, attractions, music, food and much much more.
The weather put on an absolute show for the attendees with two straight days of pure sunshine beaming down on everyone.
The sun truly made its impact felt, to the tune of 37 degrees on day two of the event, which sent many looking for the shadiest point to view events such as the woodchopping and equestrian from.
For Kangaroo Valley, this year marks the 136th installment of the annual event, with the first show being held in 1886.
The show is run by the Kangaroo Valley Agricultural and Horticultural Association - "a group of local volunteers dedicated to preserve the heritage and annual occurrence of the show."
There were numerous competitions held over the two days including Horses, Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Woodchop, Rodeo, Poultry, Hay, Grain & Grass, Flowers, Homemade Spreads, Cheese & Dairy Produce, Photography, Art and much much more.
Over the two days there was also sideshow alley, which hosted many games and rides for attendees.
There were also a number of local operated stalls, attractions and businesses on display such as Shoalhaven Vintage Machinery and Mawson Made Timberwork.
One tent was set up for dedicated talks with several panels throughout the event discussing different topics relevant to the region, such as local members Gareth Ward, Fiona Phillips and Tonia Gray discussing the importance of community, an Aboriginal discussion about connection to country, bush poetry and the future of solar energy and battery power.
The evening was highlighted by the dog high jump competition, canoe racing and rodeo before the show officially closed at 11pm marking the end to yet another successful Kangaroo Valley Show.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
