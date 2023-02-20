Candidates in the South Coast electorate are lining up to announce their support for the local media.
Following the retirement at this election of Liberal Shelley Hancock after 20 years representing the region, this seat is seen as a must win if Labor is to take government on March 25.
Liberal candidate Luke Sikora has been Mrs Hancock's right-hand man for more than a decade, and heads into the election with her ringing endorsement.
However Labor and the Greens both see this as a winnable seat for their parties.
The Greens are represented by popularly-elected Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley, who has endorsed this publication's call for regular government advertising in its pages.
"Our community desperately needs serious coverage of the many actions of government and business that affect our lives," Cr Findley said.
"The Greens recognise the very challenging times faced by locally based news outlets, but we believe that local news coverage is essential to both a strong democratic society, and a society that shares a common understanding.
"The Greens are committed to resourcing reporting of local affairs to ensure consistent and quality coverage of local government, courts and community affairs in the public interest, with secure jobs for journalists," Cr Findley said.
"And just as Shoalhaven City Council continues to place ads in the local print media, so too should the NSW and Australian Governments to help underwrite community based journalism.
"There is proper concern that overseas based corporations that own search engines, social media and large media conglomerates are taking too big a share of advertising income, and The Greens support appropriate taxation of these companies, with that revenue being diverted to fund socially-owned or independent media outlets such as community newspapers or community radio.
"The Greens and myself will always stand up for strong, independent locally based media, and look forward to ensuring the survival and growth of a diverse media in the Shoalhaven, South Coast and beyond," Cr Findley said.
Labor candidate Liza Butler said her party would make a policy announcement on the issue in the coming weeks.
"Labor will have more to say about that leading up to March 25," she said.
"I've asked about this and they [Labor's leaders] have said they totally support regional media and they'll have more to say leading up to March 25."
But Ms Butler stressed her connections to regional media.
"Regional journalism is extremely important to me - my daughter's a journalist, my brother's a journalist, my nephew's a journalist," she said.
"I fully support our regional media, I understand how important they are, and I understand the importance of keeping regional media sustainable into the future."
Meanwhile Mr Sikora said there was "no doubt our regional media play a vital role in our community each and every day".
"They are a vital source of information for many communities up and down the South Coast, particularly during times of natural disaster or crisis.
"I am committed to ensuring a strong media presence is supported across the regions, including here on the South Coast," he said.
On the matters of councils keeping communities fully informed by publishing vital information in local newspapers, Mr Sikora said, "The relevant legislation requires councils to publish certain notices on their websites and any other manner that they consider necessary to bring to the attention of the local community or other interested persons.
"Advertising in local newspapers is a matter for each individual council, and I encourage the leadership of Shoalhaven City Council to ensure our region's newspapers are supported."
