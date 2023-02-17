From a Nowra shed to the state's best plates

What started as a hobby is a Nowra back yard shed is turning to an elite business supplying top restaurants locally and further afield.
Brett Mather started growing some of the more exotic mushrooms varieties at home because he wanted to cook and eat them, but the cost of buying them was over the top.
Learning to grow his own "turned out to be really fun," but for a while "it was just a hobby I did after I put the kids to bed".
But as more people started asking for his mushrooms Mr Mather turned his hobby into a business That Mushroom Guy, and "it just blew up".
From day one he had restaurants knocking on his door to get hold of his mushrooms, and the demand is growing.
"I haven't been able to keep on top of it at all, it just keeps expanding," Mr Mather said.
Helping the demand is the growing body of evidence pointing to the medicinal and nutritional qualities found in many mushroom varieties.
"People are slowly starting to get into some of the medicinal mushrooms," Mr Mather said.
And he is growing plenty of varieties to meet that demand, with pink, yellow, blue and white oyster, lions mane and the look alike coral-tooth from Australia, chestnut, black king, shitake and a couple of varieties of reishi mushrooms.
READ MORE:
"Some of the mushrooms I have you can't get in other places," he said.
They all like different conditions, and finding the best solution using Mr Mather's home-made equipment has been a challenge.
"I've got pink and yellow oyster mushrooms that really thrive in 30-plus temperatures, and I've got black kings that like it 13 to 20 degrees, so it fluctuates a lot," he said.
"I have a sweet spot of 21 degrees where nothing thrives, but everything grows.
"It seems to be the magic number."
The lion's mane mushroom has been a huge hit, with scientists talking about it helping nerve regrowth and there are even suggestions it could help reverse dementia following successful testing in mice.
But Mr Mather says simply, "They're really tasty," with one chef grilling slices likes steaks, and another crumbing them and turning them into schnitzels.
The lions mane and black king are Mr Mather's favourites, while his young children love the pink oyster mushrooms, which taste similar to ham or bacon.
And while people can buy his mushrooms fresh, there are many including a leading restaurant preferring to buy kits they can use to simply grow their own exotic mushrooms on their kitchen bench.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.