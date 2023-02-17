51 more deaths due to COVID

There have been 353 new COVID cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District during the week to 4pm yesterday (February 16).
They were among 6033 new cases across the state during the week - a drop of around 400 on the previous week.
There were also 51 COVID-related deaths during the reporting period.
