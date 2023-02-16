Culburra Beach's Lei Malaband knows all too well why glaucoma is often called the sneaky thief of sight.
She said she had no symptoms, and no indication anything was wrong, until she went for a routine appointment with her optometrist back in 2012
"He decided to check my eye pressures and went 'Ooh, this is a bit high', and sent me off to an ophthamologist who picked up that I'd already lost some peripheral vision," Ms Malaband said.
"So I spent the whole weekend after that looking sideways trying to work out how did I miss that."
Further tests showed she had glaucoma affecting both eyes, but it was worse in her right eye which had already suffered irreparable damage to the cornea.
The diagnosis of open-angled glaucoma brought into focus why Ms Malaband had been experiencing headaches, and why "I could see sort of like a rainbow of light surround a light, sort of like a halo, and they call that ghosting," she said.
It also brought a search through family records as glaucoma is regarded as a hereditary condition, but she could find no record of any family members suffering with the condition.
However her four children now know what to watch for, and have advised to have regular check-ups with their optometrists.
The diagnosis also started a routine of Ms Malaband putting drops in her eyes at exactly the same time each day to keep the pressure in her eyes under control.
"It's not one of those diseases that you can get ahead and think 'I'm feeling okay now, so maybe I won't take my drops,' because that will set you on the path to blindness," she said.
While the future is uncertain, because sometimes pressures fluctuate, medications need to be switched or even stop working completely, "My prognosis at the moment is we're just plodding along and I'm doing well.
"I can still drive, although I try not to at night," Ms Malaband said.
There are other changes that need to be made, such as being careful of flashing lights that can be "a bit problematic".
"Cloudy days are not our friends because they're glary days, so the glare - most of us are light sensitive," she said.
"I might be that person in the shopping centre that people make fun of because I've got my sunglasses on, but there's a reason for that."
She is also planning to learn braille "just in case".
Ms Malaband is one of many throughout Australia expected to benefit from Glaucoma Australia's fundraising initiative during March, the 7 Sights Challenge.
It's asking people to take pictures of the things they see while they are out and about, and share seven photos to shine a light on the importance of sight and raise money for glaucoma research, early detection programs and patient support services.
Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide, affecting 300,000 Australians, yet it is estimated that 50 per cent of those living with glaucoma are undiagnosed and are at risk of losing their sight.
