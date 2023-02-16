Kangaroo Valley's 'friendly show' is all about the people - meet the locals who make it happen

This year's Kangaroo Valley Show will be Harold Sharman's last at the helm.
The Show Society president is enjoying the lead up to the 136th Kangaroo Valley Show, bolstered by a dedicated team of volunteers.
But after this year, he says it's time to hand over the reins.
"It's very gratifying to be involved in the Show," Mr Sharman said.
"Unfortunately - or fortunately, maybe - I've made the decision to stand down after this Show, and let somebody else have a go [as president].
"I'll be behind the scenes, stay on the committee... this time next year I'll be here."."
Mr Sharman has lived in Kangaroo Valley all of his 76 years, and been part of ag shows for almost as long.
There's a family legacy within the Kanagroo Valley Show, and he's been either entering his own cattle or volunteering at the event since age 15.
Mr Sharman said if his decades in the Show have taught him anything, it's that events will change and evolve with community interest, but ultimately, nothing on the grounds happens without the army of helpers behind the scenes.
At the show office, entries for the pavilion began to trickle in on Thursday morning. Chief steward Irene Dunn is expecting plenty more to flow through later in the afternoon.
Already her team is preparing the floral and vegetable displays, and hanging artwork ready for judging.
Mrs Dunn has been part of the pavilion for decades, having entered plenty of different items into the pavilion, she said her aim has long been to give back to her community.
"We always entered things in the show as well; we were here and just thought we'd help out the community," she said
"We just like to help out... and it's great that we still have a small show."
In the great outdoors, groundskeepers have been on site since Sunday preparing the grounds for the big weekend.
They been planning this operation out for the past six months, and won't put their feet up until mid next week at the earliest.
Groundskeeper Paul Williams said laying out the showgrounds for all of the events on the jam-packed schedule is a big job, but on the flip side, the groundsmen appreciate how the many competitions get locals involved with the show.
"We're more of a show for people to participate, as against sit and watch," he said.
"We do a lot of things in the ring - ironman, tug of war, all those events - and don't have any motocross or car events. We're more towards participation for people
The 136th Kangaroo Valley Show is on February 17-18. Gates open 8.30am Friday; get your tickets at the gate, or pre-purchase online at www.kangaroovalleyshow.org.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post.
