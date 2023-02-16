Three councils on the South Coast will receive a share of more than $3.5million in roads funding through a Federal Government program.
The funds come as part of Phase 4 of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
The Albanese Government is allocating $500 million in accordance with advice to councils prior to the election in May 2022. Councils across Australia will be able to spend this funding on priority local road and community infrastructure projects.
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said the funding was a win for the South Coast.
"The potholes in our roads on the South Coast is something that I hear about all the time," Ms Phillips said.
"I'm thrilled that the Albanese Labor government has provided much needed funding to improve and fix our local roads and community infrastructure."
"This funding is a big win for our local community."
"I look forward to working with Eurobodalla Shire Council, Kiama Municipal Council and Shoalhaven City Council to get on with the work of delivering the local roads and community infrastructure our communities need."
The Government is committed to a robust methodology underpinning the determination of eligible councils for this $250 million in funding. Detail about these allocations will be announced shortly.
Councils will be able to access their Phase 4 funding allocations from July, with projects to be delivered by June 2025.
Guidelines and grant agreements will be finalised by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts over the coming months.
