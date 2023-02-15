Damaged furniture and flooring still litters roadside areas a week after flash flooding hit Culburra Beach.
As the clean up continues many residents are questioning what happened and why the damage was so bad, with many homes flooding for the first ever time.
And many fingers are being pointed at Shoalhaven Council, for failing to ensure adequate drainage in the seaside town, including many open drains being choked with reeds, plants and trees.
People living beside one of the clogged open drains lost two cars that were destroyed in the flooding, while a four-wheel drive is still being checked after it started to float away.
Maxine Kelaher says there's simply not enough drainage, and not enough kerb and guttering, particularly for the number of new homes being built in the town.
New developments are told to install pits to handle water drainage, "but with weather like we had last week those pits overflow and flood homes that have never flooded before," Miss Kelaher said.
Open drains had sheoaks growing in them, she said, while others had grass that was waist high, leaving stormwater with nowhere to go.
"I don't want the council to give us any platitudes or anything like that, I don't want any excuses, all I want is the drainage fixed."
Fellow Culburra Beach resident Zoltan Huszar was emphatic in his criticism of Shoalhaven, saying it had been "woeful with drain maintenance".
"If you have a look at the drains you understand why we get flooded," he said.
"It's that overgrown you'll probably find a lost civilisation in there."
READ MORE:
Mr Huszar said a couple of his neighbours had each lost cars in the flooding, while he had stormwater coming up into his home through the laundry and bathroom wastes.
Miss Kelaher was woken during the storm and stepped into ankle-deep water running through her home.
She said it was the first time her home had flooded during the 20 years she had been living there.
Neighbour Jennifer Leigh said the flood was "absolutely traumatic", cutting power to her home.
When she got up she was again standing in ankle-deep water, but when she opened her front door the water was about a metre deep with waves running down her driveway.
"It was like an ocean wave breaking over the driveway, it was terrifying," she said.
She had to be rescued by SES personnel.
Mrs Leigh said she had been busy in the week since the flood dealing with the clean-up, and negotiating with insurance companies and excesses.
"It's distressing and exhausting, trying to physically cope with it," she said.
Miss Kelaher said many in the town were struggling following the flash flood, with mental health a growing concern as anxiety about weather and repeated flooding runs rampant.
She said even she was finding herself looking at the sky and studying weather reports, anxious about the next heavy rain.
Others were still shaking and shaken by the events.
Mrs Leigh also questioned the amount of development happening in the town, replacing bushland that used to help absorb the rain and replacing it with hard surfaces increasing the amount of runoff.
"I'm not against that, but you've got to have provision for it," she said.
"But even the drainage that's there isn't being maintained."
Mr Huszar said council didn't even have proper calculations on the drainage system's capacity.
"They don't even know whether it will cope with a one in a 10 year event, a one on a one year event, or a one in a 50 year event," he said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.