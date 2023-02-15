Try-a-trade course to stay in Nowra, following successful pilot

It's the hands-on classroom giving young Nowra locals a crash course in being a tradie.
Now, the Productivity Bootcamp is getting a $3.2 million boost to continue preparing future apprentices for the job site.
Students who have taken on the eight-week course have been introduced to a range of trades: carpentry, plumbing, electrical, concreting, bricklaying, and more specialties needed on the job site.
Once the eight weeks are up, many have a better idea of their career path and the next steps.
For year 11 students Nathan Pirie and Seamus Luxford, Productivity Bootcamp is opening up even more possibilities for the future.
Mr Luxford said the chance to try some basics across the board has given him food for thought.
"I've been learning heaps - a little bit of everything," he said.
"It's broadened my horizons, with all the different trades out there."
Keen to get out of the classroom and on site, Mr Pirie hoped to get a foot in the door for an apprenticeship.
"Obviously it's not guaranteed to get an apprenticeship from here, but what I take from it is getting a taste of all the different trades," he said.
"I'm here networking, and working with the team who can help me look; hopefully I'm not going back to school, because I want to get a job somewhere."
Productivity Bootcamp coach Andy Nunn has been on site since the beginning in 2021.
While the Nowra site has fewer students than its metropolitan counterparts, Mr Nunn takes pride in the fact most stick at their apprenticeships.
"Overall apprenticeship numbers are a bit lower, but what we have here is a high success rate in maintaining their apprenticeship," he said.
"The other big success is when you look at historically under-represented groups - women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, groups like that - they're actually stronger than in Sydney.
"The success rate of them going through employment is much higher, which is a real positive."
While some do head back to the classroom after bootcamp, Mr Nunn said they return with vigour.
"The ones who do go back to school because they're not yet old enough to sign out, they're more engaged," he said
"We get calls from the careers advisors telling us they're doing really well now - they're more focuses. So we're getting that success not only with jobs, but re-engagement back in school."
The funding injection to Productivity Bootcamp will keep the program going for another two years at Nowra, and two sites in Sydney.
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens visited the Nowra site on Tuesday (February 14) to make the announcement.
"These bootcamps were established a few years ago, and now we're putting $3.2 million towards extending them out because they've been so successful," he said.
"In an area like this with so much construction going on, it's all part of feeding a pipeline of skilled workers in the construction industry.
"It's inspiring to meet these young people who are getting a taste of all these different trades, and being able to make informed decisions about their future."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
