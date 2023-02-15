Government gives funds to fix Murramarang Road

Shoalhaven Council has been given more than $1 million to upgrade a badly damaged section of Murramarang Road at Bawley Point.
Council is being given $1.125 million from the Fixing Local Roads program to reconstruct and repair an 800 metre section of the road.
Liberal candidate for South Coast, Luke Sikora, says the work will include renewing the pavement, new sealing and improvements to drainage.
"Everywhere I travel across the South Coast local residents raise with me their concerns regarding the condition of our local roads," Mr Sikora said.
"This includes the terrible condition of Murramarang Road at Bawley Point, which residents have had to navigate for far too long.
"I am excited to see such significant investment in Bawley Point, particularly on the main local road through the village which is in dire need of repair," he said.
"This level of funding will enable the reconstruction of the most hazardous section of Murramarang Road, and ensure that the road is built to an appropriate standard that can withstand future weather events."
Mr Sikora said work on the project was scheduled to start this year.
South Coast MP Shelley Hancock said Fixing Local Roads was a State Government initiative designed to help regional and rural councils carry out vital repair work and reduce the maintenance backlog for local roads.
"We know how well-maintained roads play a vital role in our regional communities and support growth and development opportunities," Mrs Hancock said.
"Funding secured for Murramarang Road mean residents of Bawley Point will have smoother and safer trips to school, to work and across the community."
